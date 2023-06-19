Mojocare investors say business model was not sustainable after review of financials

This comes just a day after the Bengaluru-headquartered startup laid off 150-170 employees or 80 percent of its workforce, attributing it to its efforts in rationalising costs and prioritise profitability.

Investors of health-tech startup Mojocare have initiated a review of the company's financials after discovering financial irregularities at the company, marking yet another instance of corporate governance issues.

“While the analysis remains ongoing, initial findings have uncovered financial irregularities, and it has become apparent that the business model is not sustainable due to a variety of operational and market factors,” a joint statement of investors including Chiratae Ventures, B Capital and Peak XV Partners (earlier Sequoia Capital India) said.

The statement further said that Mojocare will be scaling down its operations and the investor group is working with the company through this transition.