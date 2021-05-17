Moglix raises $120 million, joins unicorn club as valuation jumps to $1 billion Updated : May 17, 2021 02:06:48 IST The company is said to be valued at $1 billion in its latest $120 million Series E funding round. The latest investment was led by Falcon Edge Capital and Harvard Management Company (HMC). This round of funding also saw participation from its existing investors, Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India and Venture Highway. Published : May 17, 2021 02:06 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply