  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Startup

Moglix raises $120 million, joins unicorn club as valuation jumps to $1 billion

Updated : May 17, 2021 02:06:48 IST

The company is said to be valued at $1 billion in its latest $120 million Series E funding round.
The latest investment was led by Falcon Edge Capital and Harvard Management Company (HMC).
This round of funding also saw participation from its existing investors, Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India and Venture Highway.
Moglix raises $120 million, joins unicorn club as valuation jumps to $1 billion
Published : May 17, 2021 02:06 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 48,000 per 10 grams; silver jumps over 1%

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 48,000 per 10 grams; silver jumps over 1%

COVID-19 update: Mumbai adds 1,544 cases; Delhi sees 6,456 new cases

COVID-19 update: Mumbai adds 1,544 cases; Delhi sees 6,456 new cases

India's COVID-19 daily tally below 3 lakh for 1st time since April 21; active cases fall by 1 lakh

India's COVID-19 daily tally below 3 lakh for 1st time since April 21; active cases fall by 1 lakh

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement