Mobility business in Asia and India are in recovery, said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, adding that autos and motorcycles are recovering faster in the Asian markets.

During the company's Q2 earnings announcement, Khosrowshahi said that gross bookings in markets like Hong Kong, New Zealand were often above pre-COVID highs, indicating a sharp recovery.

Uber said that autos, motorcycles and taxis recovered up to 80 percent faster than cars in markets like India.

Uber continued to claim it has over 50 percent share in the ride-sharing category in India, where it competes with another Softbank-backed player Ola.

However, the impact of the COVID crisis and the lockdowns dragged revenues in Q2 by 27 percent, though the company's delivery business more than doubled.

Uber saw a revenue of $2.2 billion in the June quarter, a decline of 27 percent YoY on a constant currency basis. Net losses stood at $1.77 billion.

Revenues were dragged by a 67 percent year-over-year decline in mobility revenue.

When asked about the changes in mobility given work from home trends and people leaving cities to go to their hometowns, Uber said it expects to see a bounceback.

We expect business to bounce back," the management said.

The highlight for the company has been its delivery business, revenue for which grew 103 percent YoY.

Uber said unit economics in delivery is improving in India as seen through Zomato, in which it acquired nearly 10 percent stake through the sale of Eats business. Zomato had last month said it had çut down its monthly burn to less than $1 million from $12 million pre-COVID.