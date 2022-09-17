    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homestartup News

    Mobikwik appoints Mukul Saxena as CEO of its financial services platform Zaakpay

    Mobikwik appoints Mukul Saxena as CEO of its financial services platform Zaakpay

    Mobikwik appoints Mukul Saxena as CEO of its financial services platform Zaakpay
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Pihu Yadav   IST (Published)

    Mini

    The unicorn fintech company MobiKwik, backed by Sequoia Capital, said on Friday that Mukul Saxena, a former employee of IndusInd Bank, has been named CEO of its financial services and payment gateway platform Zaakpay.

    The unicorn fintech company MobiKwik, backed by Sequoia Capital, on Friday said that Mukul Saxena, a former employee of IndusInd Bank, has been named CEO of its financial services and payment gateway platform Zaakpay.
    According to Bipin Preet Singh, co-founder, managing director, and CEO of MobiKwik, "Mukul joins us at a strategic time; he will help us move exponentially towards our long-term objective of transforming into a full-service neobank."
    Saxena has over 20 years of experience in the finance environment and with digital payments. He formerly served as executive vice-president and director of the payments department at IndusInd Bank. With responsibility for all cards and payment businesses, including debit cards, prepaid cards, and merchant accounts, he was in charge of the payments product and business team.
    He oversaw IndusInd Bank's alliances with significant e-commerce merchants and fintech firms.
    Saxena formerly worked for a number of other banks and enterprises, including ABN AMRO and SABB (HSBC, Saudi Arabia).
    Also Read: Sea6 raises $18.5 million in Series B funding from BASF Venture Capital and Aqua Spark
    MobiKwik started up in 2009 as a digital wallet. The fintech sector has widened its product offerings over the last few years to include the buy-now-pay-later (BNPL), payment gateway, lending, wealth management, and insurance industries.
    According to MobiKwik, which is backed by Sequoia and Bajaj Finance, its payment, credit, and investment products have been made available to around 127 million consumers and 3.7 million merchants. In the 2021–2022 fiscal year, the corporation increased its user base by about 22 million (FY22).
    The business generated Rs 540 crore in revenue in FY22, an increase of 80 percent over the previous year. However, the business did not provide its profit or loss summaries for FY22.
    Also Read: IIT grads’ US startup raises $90 mn in funding round led by Goldman Sachs
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    IndusInd BankMobikwikStartups

    Next Article

    Sea6 raises $18.5 million in Series B funding from BASF Venture Capital and Aqua Spark

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng