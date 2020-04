Micro-delivery service Milkbasket has launched a 'Senior Citizens Grocery helpline', which will allow the elderly to place home-delivery orders for essentials via a phone call.

The service is available in Noida, Gurgaon, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.

Milkbasket is an online app that allows customers to order daily essentials such as dairy, fruits, vegetables at their homes without a delivery charge. It claims to deliver to 150,000 households in the cities it operates in.

"Numerous customer requests made us realize that senior citizens may not be comfortable searching and ordering groceries on phone or computer and so we have enabled call/WhatsApp ordering for them in all the cities we operate in," said Anant Goel, Co-founder, and CEO of Milkbasket.

Noida 9560303453, 8178738862 Gurgaon 7505411433, 6305577498 Bangalore 6366683440, 7619558743 Hyderabad 8309834392

"A significant number of senior citizens are living alone as their kids are away in other cities/countries for jobs and studies," Milkbasket said in a statement. "They are at significantly higher risk during this pandemic and this service is to ensure that they don’t have to leave the comfort and safety of their home for essential groceries during the coronavirus lockdown."

In contrast to the daily delivery model, Milkbasket's senior citizens' helpline will provide bulk delivery of groceries to individuals or a group of houses. This is a further extension of milkbasketBulk, the bulk delivery services launched by the company last week.

With the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown resulting in severe supply chain disruptions besides hassles for citizens to buy essentials, online delivery apps are helping customers place orders without having to step out of the house.

Milkbasket said its staff wears masks and gloves at all times and undergoes basic health check-up every day.

"We also have a new-age technology platform to enable frequent and frictionless buying with unique features like one-click buying, no checkout and contactless delivery," it added.