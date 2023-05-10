Microsoft invests in Builder.ai to build AI solutions for the digital economy

Under the collaboration, both the company will work on creating Artificial Intelligence powered solutions that will empower businesses to develop applications and become digitally native without the need for any technical expertise.
Tech giant Microsoft has made an equity investment in SaaS startup Builder.ai in a push to make software development accessible to the next set of non-tech users. The terms of the deal remain undisclosed.
“This collaboration for Builder.ai is centred around the alignment of our core mission. We are ecstatic that the world’s largest software company chose Builder.ai as a collaborator to lay down deeper roots in helping the next 100m businesses and beyond become digitally native,” said Sachin Dev Duggal, Chief Wizard and Founder, Builder.ai.
The partnership will also help Builder.ai accelerate its go-to-market strategy through deep product connections across the Microsoft product ecosystem --- including integrations across Azure OpenAI Service and other Azure Cognitive Services with Builder.ai’s software assembly line and adoption of the Microsoft Cloud and AI.
In 2022, Builder.ai raised $100 million in a Series C round led by Insight Partners to scale up its software automation.
“We see Builder.ai creating an entirely new category that empowers everyone to be a developer and our new, deeper collaboration fuelled by Azure AI will bring the combined power of both companies to businesses around the world,” said Jon Tinter, Corporate Vice President, Business Development, Microsoft.
It will also help Microsoft expand its offerings for SMB and micro SMB customers. The tech giant will also integrate Builder.ai across its other solutions like Teams where users will be able to access the SaaS startup’s chatbot and order an app through the Teams platform.
This is Microsoft’s second investment in India’s enterprise software sector this year. In March, enterprise human resource technology services provider Darwinbox raised an undisclosed sum from Microsoft and the State Bank of India.
Microsoft has been investing in building data centres in India to build solutions in India for the world. It had committed to invest Rs 16,000 crore to set up 3 more data centres in Hyderabad. The strategic investment is aligned with Microsoft’s commitment to helping customers thrive in a cloud and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled digital economy.
