Microsoft invests in Builder.ai to build AI solutions for the digital economy

By Aishwarya Anand  May 10, 2023 3:11:58 PM IST (Published)

Under the collaboration, both the company will work on creating Artificial Intelligence powered solutions that will empower businesses to develop applications and become digitally native without the need for any technical expertise.

Tech giant Microsoft has made an equity investment in SaaS startup Builder.ai in a push to make software development accessible to the next set of non-tech users. The terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

“This collaboration for Builder.ai is centred around the alignment of our core mission. We are ecstatic that the world’s largest software company chose Builder.ai as a collaborator to lay down deeper roots in helping the next 100m businesses and beyond become digitally native,” said Sachin Dev Duggal, Chief Wizard and Founder, Builder.ai.
X