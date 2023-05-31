Microsoft, Accenture announce third cohort of Project Amplify to support Indian startups driving social change

Microsoft's involvement in the Project Amplify programme is part of its broader Entrepreneurship for Positive Impact programme, which primarily works with social entrepreneurs and digital natives aligned with UN SDGs.

Microsoft and Accenture on Wednesday announced the launch of the third cohort of the Project Amplify programme, which aims to provide access to emerging technology for startups focused on clean tech, circularity, regenerative agriculture, education, and skilling.

According to Microsoft, the 13 selected Indian startups will receive assistance in testing and validating proofs-of-concept, reimagining the impact of their solutions through design thinking sessions, access to the latest technologies, and guidance from experts at Microsoft and Accenture.

In addition, the startups are expected to have access to go-to-market resources and Microsoft's technology solutions to create scalable impact and curate solutions for enterprise clients to meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG) ambitions.

Previous cohorts of the Project Amplify programme, launched in 2020, have focused on addressing challenges in food safety, livelihood, education, sustainability, and skilling. This new cohort will continue the momentum by supporting startups that tackle pressing issues such as biodiversity loss and climate change.

“The dual crisis of biodiversity loss and climate change poses a threat to the health of our planet,” said Sanjay Podder, managing director and Technology Sustainability Innovation lead at Accenture. “Businesses have a critical role to play by joining hands with the vibrant startup ecosystem to advance innovative solutions that can help address these pressing challenges. Through our continued collaboration with Microsoft, we are applying our joint expertise to support social impact startups and help bring their solutions to our enterprise clients across the globe, scaling their impact.”

Jean-Philippe Courtois, Executive Vice President and President, National Transformation Partnerships at Microsoft, expressed admiration for the commitment of positive impact entrepreneurs and their dedication to driving change.

Microsoft's involvement in the Project Amplify programme is part of its broader Entrepreneurship for Positive Impact programme, which primarily works with social entrepreneurs and digital natives aligned with UN SDGs.

“The program offers startups access to Microsoft technologies, including up to $150,000 in Azure credits, M365 and D365, Visual Studio and GitHub Enterprise access, enterprise-grade Azure engineering support , networking opportunities with other global social entrepreneurs and an array of go-to-market resources,” the company said in a statement.

The third cohort of Project Amplify includes startups like CogniTensor Technology, WEGoT Utility Solutions, Clairco, RootsGoods, Neo San, Pyse, Respirer Living Sciences, Calculus Carbon, Carbon Trail, UBreathe, Maithri Aquatech, SNAS IoT Laboratories, and Futurescape.

These startups are working on innovative solutions ranging from AI-based predictive platforms for carbon computation to clean air and energy efficiency technologies for commercial buildings, and from plant-based air purifiers to atmospheric water generation systems.