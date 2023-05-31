English
    Microsoft, Accenture announce third cohort of Project Amplify to support Indian startups driving social change
    By CNBCTV18.com May 31, 2023 3:43:52 PM IST (Published)

    Microsoft's involvement in the Project Amplify programme is part of its broader Entrepreneurship for Positive Impact programme, which primarily works with social entrepreneurs and digital natives aligned with UN SDGs.

    Microsoft and Accenture on Wednesday announced the launch of the third cohort of the Project Amplify programme, which aims to provide access to emerging technology for startups focused on clean tech, circularity, regenerative agriculture, education, and skilling.

    According to Microsoft, the 13 selected Indian startups will receive assistance in testing and validating proofs-of-concept, reimagining the impact of their solutions through design thinking sessions, access to the latest technologies, and guidance from experts at Microsoft and Accenture.
    In addition, the startups are expected to have access to go-to-market resources and Microsoft's technology solutions to create scalable impact and curate solutions for enterprise clients to meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG) ambitions.
    X