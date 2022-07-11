MFine merges with LifeCell International's diagnostics arm after laying off over 400 staff

Healthtech startup MFine has announced its merger with Chennai-based LifeCell International’s diagnostic business to create a new entity called LifeWell.

The joint entity has also raised $80 million in a new round from OrbiMed, a healthcare investment firm with $18 billion in assets under management.

LifeCell’s diagnostics business and MFine claim to have a combined user base of more than six Million and growing more than 100 percent year over year. With significant strategic investments and acquisitions lined up, LifeWell expects to serve more than 50 Million users over the next 4 years, a statement said.

The merger comes after MFine had fired over 400 staff (50 percent) in May to cut costs and extend the runway. The company since then had been eyeing merger and acquisition opportunities.

Also read:

“It’s an exciting next phase of MFine’s journey. We created a technology platform and high-quality provider network that pretty much set the standards of care experience in digital health in India. With this joint venture, we see immense possibilities of delivering on-demand healthcare with outstanding consumer experience,” said Prasad Kompalli and Ashutosh Lawania, Co-founders, MFine.

According to the digital health platform, the fresh capital raised will be used for strategic investments in insurance-tech and other partners that would help MFine’s corporate and insurance business channels. LifeWell intends to become a full-stack digital health platform in the diagnostic space.