Meta and CAIT tie up to upskill 1 million traders

The announcement comes ahead of World MSME Day on June 27, in which Meta said that it has also introduced the Meta Small Business Academy (MSBA), an initiative that aims to empower entrepreneurs and marketers with essential digital marketing skills to thrive on Meta's apps.

Meta, on Monday, announced a collaboration with the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) to provide upskilling opportunities to one million traders on the WhatsApp Business App over the next three years.

In the announcement, which comes ahead of World MSME Day on June 27, Meta said that it has also introduced the Meta Small Business Academy (MSBA), an initiative that aims to empower entrepreneurs and marketers with essential digital marketing skills to thrive on Meta's apps.

“To enable the program to reach MSMEs across India, the course module and the examination are available in seven languages — English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu,” the company said in a statement.

Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President (India) at Meta , emphasised the role of skilling in unlocking the potential of MSMEs, stating, "While the MSBA certification will particularly benefit entrepreneurs who are just starting out, our partnership with CAIT will empower traders across India to use WhatsApp Business app to connect with their customers and supercharge their growth journeys."

A Meta commissioned survey conducted by IPSOS Public Affairs in 2022 revealed that 91 percent of small and medium enterprises utilising digital tools in India recognized messaging apps and tools as vital for customer connectivity. Furthermore, more than half of the respondents acknowledged that WhatsApp had facilitated their businesses' access to new customers. As WhatsApp continues to serve as a preferred medium for communication between individuals, it is increasingly becoming a preferred channel for businesses to connect with customers.

Praveen Khandelwal, National Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), highlighted the necessity of providing traders with the necessary skills to drive business growth in the digital era, stating, "Under the 'WhatsApp Se Vyapaar' campaign, we are thrilled to announce that we will work with Meta to train one million traders to digitally empower traders to boost their businesses using the WhatsApp Business App. We believe this initiative will unlock new growth opportunities for traders across India, and we look forward to partnering even more closely with Meta to expand the business and digital skilling charter in the months to come in order to address the evolving needs of the trading community."

According to Meta, the partnership between CAIT and Meta will be executed through thousands of trade associations connected with CAIT throughout the country. Many of these initiatives have been developed in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), which serves as a strategic partner to Meta in empowering India's MSMEs through skilling, as per the company

Dr Sangita Reddy, Chair of G20 EMPOWER, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Group, and Past President of FICCI, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion of skilling opportunities for Indian small businesses through Meta's initiatives. She said, "We're thrilled to see Meta expand its skilling commitment towards India's small businesses with the launch of the Meta Small Business Academy certification. Additionally, Meta is supporting FICCI on Digital Financial Literacy through its work on G20 EMPOWER Digital Inclusion Platform, which is a commendable effort towards promoting women's digital and financial inclusion. We look forward to partnering with Meta in the future to build a strong ecosystem for small businesses across the country, especially women-led businesses."