Meta and CAIT tie up to upskill 1 million traders

Meta, on Monday, announced a collaboration with the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) to provide upskilling opportunities to one million traders on the WhatsApp Business App over the next three years.

In the announcement, which comes ahead of World MSME Day on June 27, Meta said that it has also introduced the Meta Small Business Academy (MSBA), an initiative that aims to empower entrepreneurs and marketers with essential digital marketing skills to thrive on Meta's apps.

“To enable the program to reach MSMEs across India, the course module and the examination are available in seven languages — English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu,” the company said in a statement.