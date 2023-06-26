CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homestartup NewsMeta and CAIT tie up to upskill 1 million traders

Meta and CAIT tie up to upskill 1 million traders

Meta and CAIT tie up to upskill 1 million traders
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Pihu Yadav  Jun 26, 2023 6:38:04 PM IST (Published)

The announcement comes ahead of World MSME Day on June 27, in which Meta said that it has also introduced the Meta Small Business Academy (MSBA), an initiative that aims to empower entrepreneurs and marketers with essential digital marketing skills to thrive on Meta's apps.

Meta, on Monday, announced a collaboration with the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) to provide upskilling opportunities to one million traders on the WhatsApp Business App over the next three years.

In the announcement, which comes ahead of World MSME Day on June 27, Meta said that it has also introduced the Meta Small Business Academy (MSBA), an initiative that aims to empower entrepreneurs and marketers with essential digital marketing skills to thrive on Meta's apps.
“To enable the program to reach MSMEs across India, the course module and the examination are available in seven languages — English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu,” the company said in a statement.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X