Menswear brand DaMENSCH bags $16.4 million in Series B round, aims to hit 3x growth by FY23

By Aishwarya Anand   IST (Updated)
Founded in 2018, DaMENSCH’s product line includes ‘Deo-Soft’ –an odour cancelling underwear, and ‘Neo-Skin’ – thermo-regulating vests made from a curated composition of sustainable bamboo fibres.

Men’s clothing D2C brand DaMENSCH has bagged $16.4 million in its series B funding round led by A91 Partners. Existing investors Saama Capital, Matrix Partners and Whiteboard Capital also participated in the round.
As per the startup, the fresh funds will be used to make investments in technology and to strengthen and diversify the product portfolio.
Founded in 2018, DaMENSCH’s product line includes ‘Deo-Soft’ –an odour cancelling underwear, and ‘Neo-Skin’ – thermo-regulating vests made from a curated composition of sustainable bamboo fibres. Over the years, the startup has expanded its product offerings.
“Our products are addressing a big white space in the wardrobe of the modern man. We have clocked 100Cr ARR in 2021 making us the fastest D2C apparel brand to reach this milestone, on the back of our strong consumer proposition”, said Anurag Saboo, Co-founder DaMENSCH.
Currently, the company has over 200 SKUs listed across 15+ categories and claims to have made more than 10 million shipments across the country.
“From the 500-day warranty on our Constant Loungewear collection to Mozzarella stretch chino shorts, we continue to leverage fabric engineering to redefine menswear. In 2022, we will deepen our presence in the innerwear, loungewear,  sleepwear, and everyday-wear categories,” said Gaurav Pushkar, Co-founder DaMENSCH.
The firm is now targeting aggressive growth in FY23. “We are targeting 3x growth in the coming financial year through meaningful product-market and channel expansion,” Saboo added.
India’s $26 billion menswear market is bigger than womenswear, with a 46 percent share of overall apparel sales, compared to 38 percent for women and 16 per cent for children, as per a report by the Italian Trade Agency. The sector could reach $34 billion by 2025.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
