Melorra raises $12.5 million from marquee investors

Updated : September 23, 2020 03:02 PM IST

Melorra has raised $12.5 million in an oversubscribed funding round led by Symphony Asia, Lightbox Ventures and Alteria Capital.
Others who participated in the round included existing and new family offices of Burman, Jeejeebhoy and others.
Melorra offers trendy, lightweight, gold jewellery for everyday wear since it started operations in 2016.
