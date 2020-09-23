Startup Melorra raises $12.5 million from marquee investors Updated : September 23, 2020 03:02 PM IST Melorra has raised $12.5 million in an oversubscribed funding round led by Symphony Asia, Lightbox Ventures and Alteria Capital. Others who participated in the round included existing and new family offices of Burman, Jeejeebhoy and others. Melorra offers trendy, lightweight, gold jewellery for everyday wear since it started operations in 2016. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.