MeitY to boost small IT firms, startups with Rs 100 cr fund to protect jobs

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is putting together a fund to help small companies in the IT, ITES space and startups with an aim to protect jobs. The Ministry is currently working on a fund of nearly Rs 100 crore and more funds could be added later, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The first tranche of the fund of about Rs 93 crore will focus largely on the BPO/IT/ITES sectors, which will also include some startups.

MeitY is also looking to add more funds or launch a separate scheme altogether for tech startups, the government sources, who did not want to be named, said.

The fund is largely meant to help small companies protect jobs, a source aware of the developments said.

The fund will help companies pay a nominal amount to employees who would have been laid off. This amount could be up to Rs 10,000 per month, and could be used by a stressed company to pay a section of employees who would have been otherwise retrenched.

The scheme, sources said, is still awaiting final approval and the ministry is expected to pool the fund from its own resources.

Industry members said the fund size is very small to effectively help these companies but added it is a good initial step, given that startups are still awaiting a relief package from the government.

Startups are looking to be included under the government’s relief measures announced for MSMES under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' scheme.

Several startups will now look to register as MSMEs to get benefits under the scheme, CNBC-TV18 reported earlier this week. Currently, startups get support from Sidbi's Fund of Funds of Rs 10,000 crore which was set up in 2016.