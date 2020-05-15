  • SENSEX
MeitY to boost small IT firms, startups with Rs 100 cr fund to protect jobs

Updated : May 15, 2020 01:05 PM IST

The first tranche of the fund of about Rs 93 crore will focus largely on the BPO/IT/ITES sectors, which will also include some startups.
MeitY is also looking to add more funds or launch a separate scheme altogether for tech startups.
