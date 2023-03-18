Meet Speezy, an IIT Bombay startup with the aim of ‘Making Sponsorships Easy’

Speezy offers a modern and simplified solution for brands to find the right partners to achieve their marketing objectives. It provides brands with a seamless and efficient sponsorship process.

"Securing sponsorships is an art, but it doesn't have to be a mystery. We are on a mission to empower brands, creators and event organizers with the tools they need to make sponsorships easy."

Speezy is a startup founded by two undergraduate students from IIT Bombay - Eknoor Singh and Nandini Chandak. The platform aims to connect sponsors with events, college fests, and influencers through an algorithm based on their target audience and marketing goals.

Nandini, who was closely involved with organizing fests at IIT Bombay, soon realised the inefficiencies and time-consuming nature of the traditional sponsorship process. “A lot of time and effort is spent in finding the correct sponsors for fests, and many college fests across the country do not know whom to approach for sponsorships. Speezy solves this problem by providing a platform that streamlines the process, saving time and effort for the organisers. By doing so, they can concentrate on enhancing the scale and quality of their fests,” said Nandini.

On the other hand, Eknoor, who started off as a content creator in 2020, guiding students across the country preparing for competitive exams like IITJEE (currently has 150k+ followers on social media) realized the need for such a tool, both from an influencer's perspective and the brands'. “A lot of times, influencers and brands don't know the appropriate way to approach each other, and Speezy bridges this gap by making the process of influencer marketing easier, automated, and more effective”, said Eknoor.

Speezy has an all IIT-Bombay core team, with Ayush Kapoor and Ayushman Choudhary as Heads of Technology, bringing extensive experience in technology leadership. The team also includes Harshil Khatri, Tarang Saxena, and Vaibhavi Shinde, who bring to the table a lot of experience in brandwork and business collaborations as Heads of Business Operations.

Speezy's mission is to empower organizers and creators to achieve their goals and create amazing experiences for their audiences. The platform is free for brands, event organizers and creators to use. This model makes it affordable for even small events and creators to find sponsors and monetize their content.

With the rise of digital content creation and virtual events, the demand for sponsorship opportunities is higher than ever. Speezy's innovative platform is well-positioned to meet this demand and revolutionize the sponsorship industry. The final product is under development, while Speezy has already started working on sponsorship projects and the website, speezy.in is live for sponsors, fests, creators, and others to sign up.

