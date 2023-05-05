homestartup NewsMeesho layoffs: E commerce platform lets go of 251 employees, cites ‘judgement errors in over hiring’

Meesho layoffs: E-commerce platform lets go of 251 employees, cites ‘judgement errors in over-hiring’

Meesho layoffs: E-commerce platform lets go of 251 employees, cites ‘judgement errors in over-hiring’
1 Min(s) Read

By Shruti Mishra   | Kanishka Sarkar  May 5, 2023 10:39:42 AM IST (Published)

Meesho layoffs: The online shopping platform has decided to reduce 15 percent of its workforce or 251 employees as it looks to work with a leaner organisational structure to achieve sustained profitability.

Online shopping platform Meesha has decided to reduce 15 percent of its workforce or 251 employees as it looks to work with a leaner organisational structure to achieve sustained profitability, the firm said on May 5.

Recommended Articles

View All
Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

May 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


Meesho spokesperson, in a statement, said, all those affected by the job cuts will be provided a separation package that includes a one-time severance payment of 2.5 to nine months (depending on tenor and designation), continued insurance benefits, job placement support and accelerated vesting of ESOPs.
In an email dated May 5, co-founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey informed the company's staff about the layoff. “As leaders, we made judgement errors in over-hiring ahead of the curve. At the same time, we could have run our org structure in a more effective and lean manner overall," Aatrey said in his email.
The Bengaluru-based company was among the first few new-age startups in India that cut jobs in 2022 and let go of 250 employees from its grocery arm, which was rebranded to Superstore from Farmiso. The latest round, however, is the first one at Meesho's marketplace model, its core business.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

layoffsMeesho