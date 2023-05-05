English
Meesho layoffs: E-commerce platform lets go of 251 employees, cites ‘judgement errors in over-hiring’

By Shruti Mishra   | Kanishka Sarkar  May 5, 2023 10:39:42 AM IST (Published)

Meesho layoffs: The online shopping platform has decided to reduce 15 percent of its workforce or 251 employees as it looks to work with a leaner organisational structure to achieve sustained profitability.

Online shopping platform Meesha has decided to reduce 15 percent of its workforce or 251 employees as it looks to work with a leaner organisational structure to achieve sustained profitability, the firm said on May 5.

Meesho spokesperson, in a statement, said, all those affected by the job cuts will be provided a separation package that includes a one-time severance payment of 2.5 to nine months (depending on tenor and designation), continued insurance benefits, job placement support and accelerated vesting of ESOPs.
In an email dated May 5, co-founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey informed the company's staff about the layoff. “As leaders, we made judgement errors in over-hiring ahead of the curve. At the same time, we could have run our org structure in a more effective and lean manner overall," Aatrey said in his email.
