Medikabazaar offers 200 jobs to laid-off Zomato staff
Updated : September 19, 2019 08:20 AM IST
According to Medikabazaar's Executive Vice-President Akash Rajpal, the company wants to ramp up its team by an additional 500 staff in various positions.
Zomato on September 7 said it has laid off 541 people â€” 10 percent of the company's strength â€” across customer, merchant and delivery partner support teams.
The reason behind the move, said the company, is an improved Zomato platform with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven bots and automation in resolving customer queries that has led to an overall reduction in direct order-related support queries.
