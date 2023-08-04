Matrix Partners India lead $4 million seed round in Emtech

The fresh funds will be used to fuel the ongoing development of its infrastructure tools for central banks and fintech companies. Emtech has so far bagged $10 million in funding.

Emtech, a provider of central banking infrastructure, has raised $4 million in a seed funding round led by Matrix Partners India, with participation from global investors BTN, VestedWorld, Equity Alliance and Lofty. They join Emtech’s previous investors, including Noemis Ventures, Octerra Capital, and 500 Global on its cap table.

The fresh funds will be used to fuel the ongoing development of its infrastructure tools for central banks and fintech companies, a statement said. Emtech has so far bagged $10 million in funding.

"Emtech’s adoption of blockchain technology enables the democratization of finance, bringing financial freedom and inclusivity to individuals and businesses of all sizes. With the support of our investors, we are well positioned to expedite our growth, diversify our product offerings and continue to drive transformative change across the financial services landscape," said Carmelle Cadet, Founder & CEO of Emtech.

Emtech, helps to transform the regulatory review process of fintechs for several central banks with its API-led regulatory sandbox. The four-year-old startup is working with six central bands and has presently developed regtech and CBDC stack solutions for the Central Banks of Ghana, Nigeria and the Bahamas, in addition to collaborating with fintechs in other countries to provide crucial regulatory and innovation insights.

"Digital assets and programmable currency in the form of regulated CBDCs can turbocharge financial inclusion. Emtech’s vision of shaping blockchain powered fintech infra for CBDCs and solutions for fintech regulation is compelling and we are excited to partner with them on their journey," said Aakash Kumar, Principal at Matrix Partners India.