Masai School's growth plans indicate that the demand for skilled workers in the tech sector is on the rise. As technology continues to advance and shape our world, it is essential to have a workforce that is equipped with the necessary skills to thrive in this industry. Masai School's focus on tech-related courses and job placements makes it an essential player in building the future workforce.

Four-year old startup Masai School has set an ambitious target of growing its revenue fivefold in the next three years despite the challenges faced by the tech sector. The company, which specialises in jobtech, has already placed over 3,000 students in 1,000-plus companies in India, and is now targeting a revenue growth of Rs 150 crore in FY24, as well as an expansion in headcount.

The CEO and co-founder of Masai School, Prateek Shukla, believes that there is a need for a skilled workforce in the tech sector as this decade is expected to belong to tech and related domains. Shukla stated that Masai School's core focus is on tech due to the high demand in the industry. Currently, about 9.5 lakh students are getting into the information technology (IT) sector.

Last year, Masai School placed around 2,200 students, and this year they plan to more than double the placements to 4,500. Shukla is confident that they will achieve their revenue target of Rs 150 crore this year, given their current placement rate of 91 percent.

Currently, 500 students enroll with Masai School every month, indicating that there is a growing interest in learning tech-related skills.

Also watch CNBC-TV18's Akhil Vishwanath discover out how Thrive, pandemic-born startup from Mumbai, is seeking to take on Zomato and Swiggy in India's food delivery market. From offering a SaaS platform to restaurants during the order-direct movement to now squarely challenging Zomato and Swiggy in their own territory with a discovery app, the startup is all set to disrupt the duopoly of Zomato and Swiggy.

Watch video for more.