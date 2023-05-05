English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homestartup NewsMasai School targets fivefold revenue growth in three years

Masai School targets fivefold revenue growth in three years

Masai School targets fivefold revenue growth in three years
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Ritu Singh  May 5, 2023 8:33:21 PM IST (Published)

Masai School's growth plans indicate that the demand for skilled workers in the tech sector is on the rise. As technology continues to advance and shape our world, it is essential to have a workforce that is equipped with the necessary skills to thrive in this industry. Masai School's focus on tech-related courses and job placements makes it an essential player in building the future workforce.

Four-year old startup Masai School has set an ambitious target of growing its revenue fivefold in the next three years despite the challenges faced by the tech sector. The company, which specialises in jobtech, has already placed over 3,000 students in 1,000-plus companies in India, and is now targeting a revenue growth of Rs 150 crore in FY24, as well as an expansion in headcount.

Recommended Articles

View All
Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The CEO and co-founder of Masai School, Prateek Shukla, believes that there is a need for a skilled workforce in the tech sector as this decade is expected to belong to tech and related domains. Shukla stated that Masai School's core focus is on tech due to the high demand in the industry. Currently, about 9.5 lakh students are getting into the information technology (IT) sector.
Last year, Masai School placed around 2,200 students, and this year they plan to more than double the placements to 4,500. Shukla is confident that they will achieve their revenue target of Rs 150 crore this year, given their current placement rate of 91 percent.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X