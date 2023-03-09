Mamaearth’s focus is on growing sustainably, says co-founder Ghazal Alagh

When Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh were expecting a baby, they wanted to ensure the baby’s safety at all costs. However, they noticed that there weren’t many chemical-free products safe for children and their mothers. And so in 2016, the couple launched the brand Mamaearth, under the parent company Honasa Consumer Pvt Ltd, in Gurugram.

Mamaearth uses the best-available ingredients sourced naturally from plant-based or manmade sources, which are certified safe and effective. The ingredients are also ISO, GMP and non-GMO compliant. With this, in just four years, Mamaearth became Asia’s first brand to get the MadeSafe certification for its toxin-free products. Started with six products in the baby care range, Mamaearth has now diversified into skin and hair care products for men and women and it has catered to over 1.5 million customers in over 500 cities of India.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Ghazal Alagh highlighted how listening to their consumers has helped the company grow. She added that the company has been keeping a track of changing consumer behaviour, which has been the driving force behind their growth.

“The one thing that has led us to what we are today, has been our consumers. One thing that has worked really well for us has been constant listening to them. Consumers are the ones who told us that Mamaearth had the capability of not just being a baby care brand but also operating in the adults segment and that gave us the opportunity to play in the beauty and personal care segment across baby, skin, hair, body as a category. So keeping a close focus on how their behaviours were changing made us envision that these are very big propositions which can be catered through different opportunities and different brands. So that is how we moved from Mamaearth to Derma Company which is an active-based skin care brand to a BBlunt, which we have recently acquired,” Ghazal said.

According to Ghazal their aim is to be the number one company in the beauty and personal care space. However, the company's focus is on growing sustainably rather than achieving this goal at any cost.

“Our vision is fairly clear. Our desire is to be the number one FMCG company in India in the beauty and personal care segment. However, our focus is on building a sustainable business with sustainable growth,” Ghazal said.

Ghazal acknowledged that the company could not have cracked the offline strategy earlier. Hence, online was the right strategy for them initially. Online helped Mamaearth play pan-India and establish their brand presence across the country, she said.

Varun Alagh admitted that partnerships have played a significant role in Mamaearth's success. The co-founders credited their partners for making the company more efficient and effective.

Varun added that Mamaearth's strategic approach towards global markets has been tactical. However, they remain very bullish on India, and the GCC is a big focus area for them.

Recently, Honasa Consumer Private Ltd, the first unicorn of 2022 and the parent firm of brands such as Mamaearth, The Derma Co and BBlunt, filed draft papers with SEBI for listing to raise funds through a combination of a fresh issue and an offer-for-sale.

