Travel aggregator MakeMyTrip will now deliver food from 5-star hotels to customers, reported Business Insider. "The company has rolled out an online gourmet delivery service in partnership with luxury and premium hotel chains," the report said.

The company will initially deliver food from 5-star hotels Roseate and JW Marriott, the report said. In the beginning, the service will be available only in a few cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bangalore, the report added.

“As the world adopts life-altering measures to adjust to the new order, customers are seeking options that can help them with familiar experiences in a safe and hygienic environment. Our new online gourmet delivery initiative is a step towards ensuring that food-lovers continue to enjoy their in-city fine-dining experiences by bringing their eating-out adventures to their homes,” Deepak Tuli, Chief Business Officer, Emerging Businesses at MakeMyTrip was quoted as saying in the report.