Mainstreet Marketplace raises $2 million from a clutch of investors

India's sneaker reselling industry is stepping up its game with Mainstreet Marketplace securing a significant investment of $2 million from a group of prominent investors. Leading the round are Nikhil and Nithin Kamath, the founders of Zerodha, a popular online brokerage platform. Other notable investors include Deepi Goyal, the founder of Zomato, renowned singer Badshah, and stand-up comedian Tanmay Bhat, among others.

This exciting development has brought Mainstreet Marketplace into the spotlight, valuing the company at an impressive $10 million, according to sources.

Mainstreet Marketplace, founded by Vedant Lamba , has made a name for itself in the sneaker reselling scene. With an annual revenue run rate of Rs 100 crore and gross margins of around 20 percent, the company supplies rare and expensive sneakers, streetwear, and watches to a wide range of celebrities. The success of Mainstreet Marketplace lies in its commitment to delivering products that possess intangible value, whether it be sneakers today or something else tomorrow. Lamba describes Mainstreet Marketplace as a "StAAS" company, meaning "Status As a Service." The core value of the company revolves around providing customers with a sense of status and exclusivity through its offerings.

The sneaker industry in India has been witnessing remarkable growth, with after-market sneaker sales estimated to reach around $1-2 billion. Enthusiasm among sneaker buyers is on the rise, fueled by the popularity of iconic brands such as Air Jordan , Yeezy, and Nike Dunk. These highly sought-after shoes often fetch the highest value, particularly when they are rare pairs or limited edition collaborations. The exclusivity and scarcity associated with these sneakers make them highly desirable among sneaker enthusiasts and collectors.

With Mainstreet Marketplace's significant investment, the sneaker reselling industry in India is expected to expand even further. This infusion of funds will enable the company to strengthen its business operations and provide an even better experience for its customers. Mainstreet Marketplace aims to continue offering unique and rare products that carry that coveted intangible value, satisfying the demands of a growing market of sneaker enthusiasts.

The investment by industry leaders and influential figures like the Kamath brothers, Deepi Goyal, Badshah, and Tanmay Bhat highlights the potential and significance of the sneaker reselling market in India. Their involvement not only provides financial support but also adds credibility and recognition to Mainstreet Marketplace and the industry as a whole. This major investment is a significant milestone for both the company and the entire sneaker reselling industry in India.

As the sneaker culture continues to thrive and grow in India, Mainstreet Marketplace's success and subsequent investment serve as a testament to the increasing demand for exclusive and rare sneakers. With Mainstreet Marketplace leading the way, the future of sneaker reselling in India looks promising. It's an exciting time for sneaker enthusiasts, collectors, and investors alike, as the industry continues to evolve and captivate the hearts and soles of individuals across the country.