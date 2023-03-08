LoveLocal was founded by Akanksha Hazari, and last year's Pre-Series B fundraising was the biggest round ever raised by an Indian software startup by a single woman. Particularly at a time when less than 1 percent of Indian VC deals are funded in companies managed exclusively by women, this represented a significant advancement in the quickly expanding Indian startup environment.

LoveLocal, a Mumbai-based hyperlocal ecommerce marketplace announced the launch of BuildHER - a mission to create a diverse tech future by investing in and training the next generation of women engineers in India.

Through BuildHER, LoveLocal is offering young female developers an exposure to building real-time tech infrastructure with industry experts and mentorship by global tech leaders like Nami Zarringhalam from Truecaller & Anna Lambert from Shopify.

“Change requires action. LoveLocal is committed to investing in growing female engineering talent in the country, so we may build a diverse tech future. The lack of diversity in tech is a global problem. With BuildHER, we want to lead the way in changing the face of the tech ecosystem in India and, by doing so, also make India a leader in changing the face of tech globally.” said Akanksha Hazari, Founder and CEO of LoveLocal.

LoveLocal was founded by Akanksha Hazari, and last year's Pre-Series B fundraising was the biggest round ever raised by an Indian software startup by a single woman. Particularly at a time when less than 1 percent of Indian VC deals are funded in companies managed exclusively by women, this represented a significant advancement in the quickly expanding Indian startup environment.

“I'm excited to support BuildHER so that we can together empower female developers and create a brighter, more inclusive future for all. The change it aims to drive is critical for the tech world, and close to my heart. I am looking forward to mentoring the participants to help develop them into future tech leaders,” said Nami Zarringhalam, Co-Founder and CSO at Truecaller.

What is BuildHer and how to apply?

LoveLocal BuildHER is designed to enable young women developers to gain real-world experience solving complex product and tech problems early in their careers.

BuildHER is a 6-months intensive internship program for students in their 3rd and 4th year of engineering. Female students with programming experience in Java, JavaScript and/or Python can apply for this program by sending an email with their CV to dream@lovelocal.in with the subject line ‘Application for BuildHER - ’, read a press release by LoveLocal.

BuildHER interns will be considered for full-time placement opportunities at LoveLocal and help them grow into future leaders and role models in the industry.