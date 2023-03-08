LoveLocal was founded by Akanksha Hazari, and last year's Pre-Series B fundraising was the biggest round ever raised by an Indian software startup by a single woman. Particularly at a time when less than 1 percent of Indian VC deals are funded in companies managed exclusively by women, this represented a significant advancement in the quickly expanding Indian startup environment.
LoveLocal, a Mumbai-based hyperlocal ecommerce marketplace announced the launch of BuildHER - a mission to create a diverse tech future by investing in and training the next generation of women engineers in India.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Most women in informal sector value health security over wage hikes
Mar 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Women's Day 2023: Female voter percentage, gender focused policies on a rise, but it isn't enough
Mar 8, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Women's Day 2023: A wealth management expert explains why do we need women fund managers
Mar 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Through BuildHER, LoveLocal is offering young female developers an exposure to building real-time tech infrastructure with industry experts and mentorship by global tech leaders like Nami Zarringhalam from Truecaller & Anna Lambert from Shopify.
“Change requires action. LoveLocal is committed to investing in growing female engineering talent in the country, so we may build a diverse tech future. The lack of diversity in tech is a global problem. With BuildHER, we want to lead the way in changing the face of the tech ecosystem in India and, by doing so, also make India a leader in changing the face of tech globally.” said Akanksha Hazari, Founder and CEO of LoveLocal.
LoveLocal was founded by Akanksha Hazari, and last year's Pre-Series B fundraising was the biggest round ever raised by an Indian software startup by a single woman. Particularly at a time when less than 1 percent of Indian VC deals are funded in companies managed exclusively by women, this represented a significant advancement in the quickly expanding Indian startup environment.
“I'm excited to support BuildHER so that we can together empower female developers and create a brighter, more inclusive future for all. The change it aims to drive is critical for the tech world, and close to my heart. I am looking forward to mentoring the participants to help develop them into future tech leaders,” said Nami Zarringhalam, Co-Founder and CSO at Truecaller.
What is BuildHer and how to apply?
LoveLocal BuildHER is designed to enable young women developers to gain real-world experience solving complex product and tech problems early in their careers.
BuildHER is a 6-months intensive internship program for students in their 3rd and 4th year of engineering. Female students with programming experience in Java, JavaScript and/or Python can apply for this program by sending an email with their CV to dream@lovelocal.in with the subject line ‘Application for BuildHER - ’, read a press release by LoveLocal.
BuildHER interns will be considered for full-time placement opportunities at LoveLocal and help them grow into future leaders and role models in the industry.
Also read: Funding Rundown: ACKO turns unicorn, Drip Capital secures $175 million, Lovelocal bags $18 million in pre-series B; Avanti Finance raises $15 millio
First Published: Mar 8, 2023 12:52 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!