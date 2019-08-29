Looking to start up? Read this 1999 interview of Jeff Bezos in which he laid down his vision for Amazon
Updated : August 29, 2019 02:01 PM IST
The mission statement of Amazon.com has always centered around its primary focusâ€”the online Amazon.com customer.
Bezos has publicly referred to the Amazon.com mission statement as the guiding force behind his leadership decisions many times in the company's history.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more