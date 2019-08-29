Looking to start up? Read this 1999 interview of Jeff Bezos in which he laid down his vision for Amazon

A lot of people think you need to drop out of college or quit a terrible job to start a business. But Jeff Bezos was different.

He had a well-paying job and a stable career in New York City when he became obsessed with his idea for Amazon but, unlike many in his league, he very well knew that if you want to be successful in business, you have to please the customer.

The mission statement of Amazon.com has always centered around its primary focusâ€”the online Amazon.com customer.

Bezos has publicly referred to the Amazon.com mission statement as the guiding force behind his leadership decisions many times in the company's history.

"If there is one thing Amazon.com is about, it is obsessive attention to the customer experience, end-to-end," Bezos explained his ambitious vision for Amazon in a 1999 interview with CNBC.

While many companies are worried about having competition, Bezos knows that if you win the customer, there is no competition.

"I believe that if you can focus obsessively enough on customer experience -- selection, ease of use, low prices, and more information to make purchase decisions with, if you can give customers all that plus great customer service ... then I think you have a good chance and that is what we are trying to do."

Also Read: â€˜Failures need to scale tooâ€™, Amazonâ€™s Jeff Bezos gives his success mantra

According to Bezos, there can never be any misalignment between customer interests and shareholder interests as long as we are providing the best customer service.

He ensured Amazon kept its brand image by providing quality service, fast shipping, and convenience for Amazon customers. Bezos created Amazon so that it aligned perfectly with human wants. Everyone who buys online wants the process to be as easy as possible and they want their order to arrive as soon as possible.

"We have over 3000 employees and over 4 million square feet of distribution centre space and those are things I am very proud of because, with that distribution centre space and half a dozen distribution centres around the country, it allows us to get product close to customers so that we can ship it to customers in a very timely way which improves customer service levels. That is what we are about."

Bezos said the company was ready to open as many square feet of physical space and hire as many employees to serve its customers.