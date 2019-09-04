LinkedIn Top Startups: Aditya Ghosh reveals the secret of Oyo becoming the No. 1 startup to work for in India Â Â 

Oyo Hotels and Homes once again claimed the top position on LinkedIn's Top Startup List for India. In fact, earlier this year, Oyo was placed third in LinkedIn's Top Companies 2019 List of the companies most employees preferred to work for, just after Flipkart and Amazon and beating the top banks and IT companies.

Aditya Ghosh, CEOÂ for India and South Asia for Oyo,Â said the companyÂ is offering more than just pay checks to attract top talent andÂ thatÂ it was set to double its employee base by the end of 2019.

"Employees coming in from other companies want to create the first global brand out of India, which is the reason for this phenomenon," Ghosh told CNBC-TV18.

"It is more than the pay check. We call ourselves Oyo-prenuers. Over the last one year we have been able to attract talent from established companies in India and around the world, even at senior leadership levels. Whether it is Unilever, ITC, Bain, Uber or Amazon, we have been quite secular in being able to attract that talent,' Ghosh said.

The other top startups on the 25-member list included Cure.fit, TapChief, Razorpay, Bounce, Udaan and Dunzo among others.

"This year, the worldâ€™s third-largest hospitality chain, Oyo Hotels and Homes has retained its pole position on the list by expanding its services across 80 countries and becoming a decacorn in 12 months," LinkedIn said in a statement.

One of the criteria that LinkedIn took into account was 'employment growth', whichÂ is measured as percentage headcount increase over one year,Â and Oyo has seen its employee base grow rapidly to 12,000. In fact, Ghosh said that Oyo's employee base would double by the end of the year.

"We currently have over 12,000 employees and we have plans to add 3,000 more employees over the next 4-5 months,' Ghosh said.

"From where we started at the beginning of the year to where we are going to end it, I think we are almost going to double in size inÂ terms of number of people," he added.

Oyo has also been on an acquisition spree, both in India and outside, and has been adding these teams to its global workforce.

"With the @Leisure and Danamica acquisitions, we will have a bunch of people joining in," Ghosh said.Â "Integration is the most important factor in any acquisition or merger. In the @leisure acquisition we did a few months ago, our entire team along with the earlier @Leisure team working together to ensure cultures integrate."

LinkedIn India said the topÂ 25 startupsÂ collectively created about 18,000 jobs in the past year, and are expected to create more than 19,000 new employment opportunities in the coming 12 months.