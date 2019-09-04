These are the best startups to work for in India, according to LinkedIn

The worldâ€™s largest professional network, LinkedIn, announced the 2019 LinkedIn Top Startups list for India, revealing the top 10 most-wanted startups by professionals.

It's fuelled by proprietary LinkedIn data including employment growth, engagement, job interest, and attraction of top talent.

Topping the first edition of this list is five-year-old hospitality startup OYO followed by health startup Cure.Fit, and TapChief.

LinkedIn India said the topÂ 25 startupsÂ collectively created about 18,000 jobs in the past year, and are expected to create more than 19,000 new employment opportunities in the coming 12 months.