#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Startup
Startup

These are the best startups to work for in India, according to LinkedIn

Updated : September 04, 2019 08:25 AM IST

The worldâ€™s largest professional network, LinkedIn, announced the 2019 LinkedIn Top Startups list for India, revealing the top 10 most-wanted startups by professionals.
It's fuelled by proprietary LinkedIn data including employment growth, engagement, job interest, and attraction of top talent.
Topping the first edition of this list is five-year-old hospitality startup OYO followed by health startup Cure.Fit, and TapChief.
These are the best startups to work for in India, according to LinkedIn
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

LinkedIn Top Startups: Aditya Ghosh reveals the secret of Oyo becoming the No. 1 startup to work for in India Â Â 

LinkedIn Top Startups: Aditya Ghosh reveals the secret of Oyo becoming the No. 1 startup to work for in India Â Â 

These tech companies received most H-1B visas in first three quarters of 2019

These tech companies received most H-1B visas in first three quarters of 2019

Amid growing macro concerns, government spending in key sectors gathers pace; roads sector leads

Amid growing macro concerns, government spending in key sectors gathers pace; roads sector leads

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV