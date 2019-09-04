Startup
These are the best startups to work for in India, according to LinkedIn
Updated : September 04, 2019 08:25 AM IST
The worldâ€™s largest professional network, LinkedIn, announced the 2019 LinkedIn Top Startups list for India, revealing the top 10 most-wanted startups by professionals.
It's fuelled by proprietary LinkedIn data including employment growth, engagement, job interest, and attraction of top talent.
Topping the first edition of this list is five-year-old hospitality startup OYO followed by health startup Cure.Fit, and TapChief.
