Multi-stage venture capital firm Lightspeed India Partners has closed its new fund Lightspeed India Partners III, with a commitment of $275 million from global institutional LPs.

As businesses work towards an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, Lightspeed will be looking for ‘bold entrepreneurs’ building for India and the world.

“With the Indian digital opportunity accelerating, many more sectors in B2B and B2C and categories are emerging where technology is enabling new businesses and models. With this fund, as with each of its previous funds, Lightspeed remains committed more than ever, to its mission of partnering with bold entrepreneurs building exceptional companies of tomorrow," it said in a statement.

Lightspeed India Partners III is the venture capital firm’s biggest fund in India to date, having raised $175 million via its second fund in 2018 that bet on consumer internet and software players and $135 million when it launched its first India dedicated fund in 2015.

With the new fund, the venture capital investor’s assets under management will exceed $1 billion in the country. It has already invested over $750 million in India so far, across its domestic and global investment arms.

Since its inception in India in 2007, Lightspeed has focused on accelerating disruptive innovations and trends in the enterprise and consumer sectors.

Over the last 13 years, the firm has picked businesses that have become market leaders, launched products in new & emerging categories, and are solving for the many needs of India. The firm is an investor in some of the most valuable startups in the country like edtech platform Byju’s, B2B commerce firm Udaan and hospitality group OYO.

In 2019, Lightspeed sold half of its 13.4 percent stake in OYO, when founder Ritesh Agarwal bought back 15 percent equity ($1.5 bn) from investors Sequoia Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners. With the partial exit, the venture capital firm walked away with a profit of $1 billion, a 50x return on its investment in OYO.

Lightspeed has also taken early bets on online food startup Freshmenu, power marketplace Indian Energy Exchange, healthcare SaaS firm Innovaccer, social media platform Sharechat, hyperlocal discovery platform Magicpin, digital ledger management app OkCredit, online marketplace Limeroad and conversational AI company Yellow Messenger among others.

The investor works with founders at the early stages of the business. Over 80 percent of its investments are at the seed or series A-stages.

Lightspeed India Partners’ third fund will continue to focus on early stages of innovation, and collaborate with founders to support them through the growth lifecycle – including a growth capital pool of over $3 billion raised recently in its global funds. Lightspeed Venture Partners and its affiliates currently manage more than $10 billion globally.