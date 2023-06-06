Lifestyle app for elderly GenWise receives $3.5 million in seed round from Matrix Partners India

According to the company, the fresh funds will be used to establish the initial team and facilitate the launch of the app. GenWise will launch as an exclusive and invite-only community for early adopters.

GenWise, a lifestyle app for the elderly, has bagged $3.5 million in a seed funding round led by Matrix Partners India. The round also saw participation from investors including DBR Ventures, the Family Oﬃce of Jagran Group and Climber Capital. Angels investors including Cred’s Kunal Shah , BharatPe’s Suhail Sameer and RentoMojo’s Achal Mittal, also invested in the round.

Matrix’s investment comes a week after the VC announced the close of its fourth fund with a corpus of $550 million as against the initial plan of raising $450 million to invest in early-stage startups in India. This is Matrix’s largest India-dedicated fund to date.