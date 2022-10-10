Licious launches vegetarian ‘chicken & mutton’ seekh kebabs — all about UnCrave

Licious' plant-based brand, UnCrave, will offer these products via its mobile app, website, offline stores, and channel partners, that will be available in all major Indian metro cities.

Homegrown meat brand Licious on Monday announced its foray into the alternative protein sector with the launch of its direct-to-consumer plant-based meat brand, UnCrave.

The startup said in a statement on October 10 that it will offer plant-based proteins, which will include vegetarian chicken and mutton seekh kebabs, and will be available in all major Indian metro cities.

These products will be available for purchase via Licious' mobile app, website, offline stores, and channel partners.

Also read: Tata Starbucks to soon unleash vegan menu across India

The plant-based line will be sold at Rs 349, which will be available in a ‘chicken & mutton’ variant in packs of four. Licious, operated by Delightful Gourmet Pvt Ltd, claimed that the items cook in around eight minutes and have a shelf life of 12-14 days.

“We have invested in over 20 months of R&D, in-house, to develop a range of products that closely resembles the taste and texture of meat in a never-before experienced way," Licious Co-Founders Abhay Hanjura and Vivek Gupta said, adding that the plant-based meat brand focuses on quality standards as well as the nutritional profile of its products.

Licious claims to be the first domestic firm that offers both animal and alternative protein under the same brand.

Simeran Bhasin, Business Head, Alternative Protein, said, “Our vegetarian chicken & mutton seekhs cook like meat and can address the everyday protein needs — an extremely pertinent need in a protein deficient country like India."

In April, Licious announced its first strategic investment of around $1 million in fresh pet food business Pawfectly Made, where the brand will operate as a distinct entity.