Leverage Edu raises $40 million in Series C round, valued at $150 million: Sources

By Aishwarya Anand  Jul 3, 2023 2:50:05 PM IST (Published)

The Series C funding round for study abroad platform Leverage Edu witnessed participation from existing investors — Blume Ventures, DSG Consumer Partners, and Kaizenvest PE. Post the fresh fundraise, the startup is likely to be valued at $150 million, a 35 to 40 percent up-round to its $22 million Series B round last year, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Study abroad platform Leverage Edu has raised $40 million in its Series C funding round led by the Princeton-based global education testing and assessment organisation Educational Testing Service (ETS), sources familiar with the development told CNBC-TV18. Last year, the conglomerate led the $210 million funding in upskilling unicorn upGrad, valuing the startup at around $2.25 billion.

The round also saw participation from existing investors — Blume Ventures, DSG Consumer Partners, and Kaizenvest PE. Post the fresh fundraise, the startup is likely to be valued at $150 million, a 35-40 percent up-round to its $22 million Series B round last year, sources added.
CNBC-TV18 has also learnt from sources that LeverageEdu is ramping up its headcount by almost 5x and will use the fresh capital for hiring 250 people to its already 1000+ employee roster. The company refused to comment on the development.
X