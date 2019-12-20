Retail
Lenskart to raise over $275 million from Softbank Vision Fund
Updated : December 20, 2019 08:15 PM IST
The investment will be utilised for augmenting Lenskart's tech capabilities and strengthening its supply chain infrastructure.
Founded in 2010, Lenskart has a presence in offline retail through over 500 stores across more than 100 cities in the country.
