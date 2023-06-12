Lendingkart, a fintech startup, aims to surpass Rs 6,000 crore in its core business for the fiscal year 2023-24, with a focus on priority-sector lending to micro and small businesses. The company employs technology and data-driven approaches to connect lenders and borrowers, achieving a 44% growth in disbursements and a profit of Rs 120 crore in FY23.

Lendingkart, a fintech startup that helps lenders evaluate a borrower's creditworthiness and provide other related services, has set itself an ambitious goal for 2023-24 fiscal. Harshvardhan Lunia, the Founder and CEO of Lendingkart Group, is confident that the company's core business will surpass Rs 6,000 crore, a significant leap from the Rs 4,000 crore in disbursements that had it achieved in FY23.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Lunia acknowledges the critical role played by the company in serving the financial needs of micro and small businesses. He states, "...almost 100 percent of our business is priority-sector lending. Since we are catering to one of the critical needs that banks and financial institutions aim to fulfill, our business is growing much faster than many other competitors."

With a mission to provide credit to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across India, Lendingkart employs technology and data-driven approaches to bridge the gap between lenders and borrowers. The company recorded a remarkable profit of Rs 120 crore in FY23, marking a substantial growth of 44 percent in disbursements compared to the year prior. Notably, the company's co-lending platform business has been the driving force behind this remarkable achievement.

In a strategic move to broaden its offerings, Lendingkart recently acquired Upwards, a digital lending platform, for Rs 100 crore. Lunia highlights the significance of this acquisition, stating, "We have access to around a million workers or employees of MSMEs, and we want to serve them as well through Upwards Personal Loan. We have also started monetizing our platforms business." This expansion will allow Lendingkart to cater to a wider audience and provide tailored financial solutions to individuals employed by MSMEs.

Watch video for entire discussion.