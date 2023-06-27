Lendingkart secures Rs 200 crores from EvolutionX Debt Capital

Lendingkart plans to launch new products such as credit cards for MSMEs, personal loans for self-employed individuals, & gold loans among many others, a statement said.

Fintech startup Lendingkart has raised Rs 200 crores in long-term debt funding from growth-stage debt financing platform EvolutionX Debt Capital. The firm will use the fresh to drive its core business growth by enabling financing for a much higher number of MSMEs across India.

The startup will also use the capital to invest in its tech capabilities to further partnerships with marquee banks and NBFCs of India. Lendingkart plans to launch new products such as credit cards for MSMEs, personal loans for self-employed individuals, & gold loans among many others, a statement said.

“This investment does not only validate the growth path we’ve chosen for ourselves by focusing on serving the underserved MSMEs in India but will also help us in achieving new milestones as we continue to focus on profitable growth. Over the years, we have built efficient and robust technology to support the underserved MSME sector. FY24 is going to be an exciting year for Lendingkart as we look to solve for newer challenges by creating industry first products and evolving our tech stack,” said Harshvardhan Lunia, Founder and CEO of Lendingkart Group.

The company clocked Rs 120 crore profit in FY23. The Fullerton-backed company also saw its overall revenues rise to Rs 828 crore, while total credit disbursals for the MSME lender grew 44 percent and stood at roughly Rs 3,959 crore for the fiscal. Lendingkart is now looking to build on its profitable yearly numbers in FY23 and has set itself an ambitious goal for 2023-24 fiscal.

Lunia earlier told CNBC-TV18 that he is confident that the company's core business will surpass Rs 6,000 crore, a significant leap from the Rs 4,000 crore in disbursements that had it achieved in FY23.

In a strategic move to broaden its offerings, Lendingkart recently acquired Upwards, a digital lending platform, for Rs 100 crore. Lunia highlights the significance of this acquisition, stating, "We have access to around a million workers or employees of MSMEs, and we want to serve them as well through Upwards Personal Loan. We have also started monetizing our platforms business."