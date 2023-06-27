Lendingkart secures Rs 200 crores from EvolutionX Debt Capital

Lendingkart plans to launch new products such as credit cards for MSMEs, personal loans for self-employed individuals, & gold loans among many others, a statement said.

Fintech startup Lendingkart has raised Rs 200 crores in long-term debt funding from growth-stage debt financing platform EvolutionX Debt Capital. The firm will use the fresh to drive its core business growth by enabling financing for a much higher number of MSMEs across India.

The startup will also use the capital to invest in its tech capabilities to further partnerships with marquee banks and NBFCs of India. Lendingkart plans to launch new products such as credit cards for MSMEs, personal loans for self-employed individuals, & gold loans among many others, a statement said.