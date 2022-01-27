Lee Fixel’s Addition makes its 2nd India bet, invests $14 mn in SuperOps.ai

SuperOps.ai, a professional services automation (PSA) and remote monitoring and management (PMM) company, has secured $14 million in Series A funding round which was led by Addition and Tanglin Venture Partners.

Lee Fixel-led Addition, a $1.3 billion venture capital fund launched in 2020, last year, pumped $125 million into IPO-bound logistics startup Delhivery.

Founded in 2020, US-based SuperOps.ai provides an intelligent automation platform for Managed service providers (MSP). MSP software refers to an IT product managing a wide range of business services for clients, like a virtual assistant.

“We’re excited to support SuperOps.ai as they bring about a much-needed change in the MSP space, a field that has not yet benefited from the pace of technological innovation seen across most other industries. SuperOps.ai’s vision of bringing AI and automation to MSPs is being driven by an impressive and solutions-focused team, and we look forward to partnering with them as they lead the digital transformation of the MSP market,” said Lee Fixel of Addition.

Existing investors, Matrix Partners and Elevation Capital, along with angel investors including Giovanni Sanguily (CEO of Honey CRM), Sidharth Malik (CEO of CleverTap), Noel Wax and Lisa Woods (CEO and COO of Groundswell Group), and Abhi Kumar (Partner at M12 Ventures), too participated in the funding round.

Elevation Capital and Matrix Partners India had co-led a $3 million seed funding round in SuperOps.ai in 2021.

As per the company, the global managed services market is projected to grow from $243.33 billion in 2021 to $557.10 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 12.6% in the forecast period of 2021-28. The MSP industry is estimated to have over 150,000 players—a majority of them SMB businesses employing just a handful of technicians.

The firm said that this investment will help it disrupt the stagnant Managed Service Providers (MSP) market and take on legacy vendors with its newly launched AI-powered PSA-RMM platform. In beta since May 2021, SuperOps.ai has revealed the launch of its full-service platform, having already worked with over 30 clients to build a platform that meets the needs of MSPs.

“The MSP space is in desperate need of innovation and modern software to replace the existing legacy solutions. Customers have been stuck with bloated and extremely outdated on-premise tools. SuperOps.ai is here to modernize the industry and provide users with smart, AI-powered, cloud-based software that is more efficient and effective. With our AI-powered PSA-RMM platform, clients can now focus on the core business and leave the old hurdles behind.”

In addition, SuperOps.ai boasts a number of features, automations, workflows, and runbooks in ticketing that enable an MSP to proactively deal with their client’s IT issues and be on top of operations. SuperOps.ai has launched Intelligent Alerting to further improve MSP productivity, cutting through the noise and highlighting the alert that is most critical to ensuring happy clients.