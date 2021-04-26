LEAD School secures $30 million in Series D round fund raise Updated : April 26, 2021 11:55:31 IST This is GSV Venture’s first major investment in an India-based EdTech firm. This funding round follows the Series C funding of $28 million led by WestBridge and Elevar Equity in August 2020. The venture claims it is well on its way to cater to 25,000 schools in the next five years. Published : April 26, 2021 11:55 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply