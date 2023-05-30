LaundryMate raises Rs 50 crore in pre-Series A funding round

The round was led by Blume Founders Fund, with participation from prominent high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and chief executive officers (CXOs), including Ankit Bhati (Co-founder of Ola) and Deepak Goyal (Managing Partner at BCG, USA).

Bengaluru's online laundry services brand LaundryMate.in has successfully secured Rs 50 crores (approximately $6.25 million) in a pre-series A funding round on Tuesday, May 29. The round was led by Blume Founders Fund, with participation from prominent high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and chief executive officers (CXOs), including Ankit Bhati (Co-founder of Ola) and Deepak Goyal (Managing Partner at BCG, USA).

Launched in October 2022, LaundryMate has quickly gained prominence in the Indian laundry services market. The company offers a range of services, including Drycleaning, Wash & Iron, Wash & Fold, and Steam Iron. It is known for its efficient 24-hour turnaround time and high-quality service.

This recent funding injection arrives at a strategic juncture for LaundryMate, as it aims to seize the growing opportunities within the Indian laundry market. According to a report by Redseer, the market's overall addressable value is projected to reach a staggering $14 billion by 2025.