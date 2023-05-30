English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homestartup NewsLaundryMate raises Rs 50 crore in pre Series A funding round

    LaundryMate raises Rs 50 crore in pre-Series A funding round

    LaundryMate raises Rs 50 crore in pre-Series A funding round
    Read Time3 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 30, 2023 7:13:03 PM IST (Published)

    The round was led by Blume Founders Fund, with participation from prominent high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and chief executive officers (CXOs), including Ankit Bhati (Co-founder of Ola) and Deepak Goyal (Managing Partner at BCG, USA).

    Bengaluru's online laundry services brand LaundryMate.in has successfully secured Rs 50 crores (approximately $6.25 million) in a pre-series A funding round on Tuesday, May 29. The round was led by Blume Founders Fund, with participation from prominent high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and chief executive officers (CXOs), including Ankit Bhati (Co-founder of Ola) and Deepak Goyal (Managing Partner at BCG, USA).

    Launched in October 2022, LaundryMate has quickly gained prominence in the Indian laundry services market. The company offers a range of services, including Drycleaning, Wash & Iron, Wash & Fold, and Steam Iron. It is known for its efficient 24-hour turnaround time and high-quality service.
    This recent funding injection arrives at a strategic juncture for LaundryMate, as it aims to seize the growing opportunities within the Indian laundry market. According to a report by Redseer, the market's overall addressable value is projected to reach a staggering $14 billion by 2025.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X