Last-mile logistics platform Exprs raises Rs 4.5 crore in seed funding to expand business

Micro logistics platform Exprs has raised Rs 4.5 crore in seed funding led by angel investor Sweta Rau and former director of legal at Sequoia Capital Sandeep Kapoor.

Funding platform LetsVenture, AngelList and DCF Advisory also participated in the round. The Hyderabad-based company had earlier raised Rs 2.2 crore in the pre-seed round.

Exprs services the last mile or hyperlocal logistics space, using technology to solve the inefficiencies that plague this segment. It has set up a series of nano distribution centres across high demand clusters and works with ecommerce platforms, D2C brands, MSMEs & entrepreneurs for the delivery of goods to over 2 million consumers within 500 meters of its nano distribution centres called 'Exprs Points'.

"The most complex part of delivery logistics is usually the last mile delivery. It’s great to see that Exprs is seeking to solve this problem with an innovative approach, using the right smart technologies and driving process improvement strategy," said investor Sandeep Kapoor.

Founded in 2018, the company is operational in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai. It is now looking to expand its footprint in the existing cities and move into other top cities in the country. It is targeting a portfolio of 100+ D2C & ecommerce brands in the next 12 months.

"When we started building the network of nano distribution centres, there was no such network anywhere earlier. Investor's faith in the model will fuel to build network at scale and make urban fulfillment seamless," said Srinivas Madhavam, founder and chief executive officer at Exprs.

Through the lockdown, Exprs partnered with gated communities and housing societies across Hyderabad and Bengaluru to enable contactless deliveries with on-campus delivery executives handling delivery operations in order to maintain social distancing while not interrupting the supply chain.