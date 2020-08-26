  • SENSEX
Last-mile logistics platform Exprs raises Rs 4.5 crore in seed funding to expand business

Updated : August 26, 2020 04:34 PM IST

Funding platform LetsVenture, AngelList and DCF Advisory also participated in the round.
The Hyderabad-based company had earlier raised Rs 2.2 crore in the pre-seed round.
Exprs services the last mile or hyperlocal logistics space, using technology to solve the inefficiencies that plague this segment.
