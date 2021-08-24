Khatabook secures $100 million Series C fundraise, wants to take next step towards financial services

Digital bookkeeping platform Khatabook plans to start offering full-fledged financial services to small merchants following its $100 million Series C fundraise.

Khatabook’s strategic ‘next step’ follows the adoption of digital technology by small merchants in the face of pandemic-led disruptions over the last one year. On the flip side, without significant credit support, the network of small traders and merchants faces an existential risk.

The funding round led by Tribe Capital and Moore Strategic Ventures values the startup at $600 million.

Alkeon Capital came on as a new investor. The Series C round, which was oversubscribed, saw the participation of existing investors B Capital Group, Sequoia Capital, Tencent, RTP Ventures, Unilever Ventures, and Better Capital. In addition, Balaji Srinivasan and Sriram Krishnan were among the independent investors.

To reward employees, ex-employees, and early investors, Khatabook is buying back $10 million worth of ESOPs. The startup has also expanded its ESOP pool to $50 million, according to the company statement.

Founded in 2019 by Ashish Sonone, Dhanesh Kumar, Vaibhav Kalpe, Jaideep Poonia and Ravish Naresh, Khatabook’s first offering enabled businesses to digitally record the credit they extend to customers.

Since launching this flagship ledger application, the startup has gone on to add three more applications, which has resulted in over 10 million monthly active users, mostly MSMEs. Despite the pandemic, it claims to have recorded 150 percent growth in FY21 (YoY).

Claiming to have a user in almost every district in India, the startup has now turned its focus to the financial needs of small merchants.

"The first phase of our journey was enabling digital transformation by building a tech ecosystem for Indian MSMEs. Now that we have created a widely accepted digital platform, the next step will be digitally-enabled financial services for small businesses," said Ravish Naresh, CEO, and co-founder, Khatabook.

Besides the potential entry of pure-play payments players in the segment, Khatabook faces competition from peers such as okCredit as it seeks to tap India’s 60 million-strong MSME base.