Kerala targets 15,000 startups, two lakh jobs in five years

Kerala has set a target of becoming home to over 15,000 startups and creating 2,00,000 jobs in emerging technologies in five years, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday. He was inaugurating the third edition of the 'Huddle Global 2022' organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).

Also, the Chief Minister opened the first Fintech Accelerator and Finishing School in the State on the sidelines of the two-day big-ticket conclave that brings together global leaders from the startup ecosystem to strengthen networking and forging partnerships. Vijayan said the State government has plans to set up an emerging technology startup hub in the state capital on the lines of the facility in Kochi. Startups being the future of the country, Kerala is committed to providing the right eco system. Our startups have raised Rs 3,200 crore as equity investments since 2015," he said.

Along with startup infrastructure in the Technology Innovation Zone, Kochi, the government is considering a similar campus in Thiruvananthapuram to focus on emerging technologies, he said. Huddle Global 2022' offers startups a platform to showcase products and interact with technology/industry leaders besides providing them the scope to explore ways on moving ahead in the world emerging from COVID-19.

Minister for Industries, Law and Coir P Rajeev, in his presidential address at the meet, said Kerala has built a unique model to nurture startups from ideation to the scale-up stage. KSUM is dedicated to fostering global entrepreneurship to strengthen the startup community in the state as well as across the nation. The goal of Huddle Global is to create an environment where the passion meets the purpose to learn, network, bridge the gap between business, expose potential and see actual result, he added.

In his video message, Alderman Vincent Keaveny, Mayor of the city of London, and partner in business law firm DLA Piper, said India is on the way to becoming Asia's top fintech hub just as the UK is Europe's top fintech hub. Keaveny added that Kerala is scaling new heights in technology by becoming a stable model eco system for startups.

On the first day of the event, KSUM has signed MoUs with Google for Startups, Habitat, Jetro, Global Accelerator Network, I Hub Gujarat, NASSCOM and CSL, among others. One of Asia's largest startup eco system congregations and India's biggest networking platform for entrepreneurs, the event focuses on business, investment and partnership opportunities for startups amid sustained fight against the pandemic-induced stalemate.