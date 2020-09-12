Startup Kerala bags 'Top Performer honour in states' startup ranking 2019 Updated : September 12, 2020 12:52 PM IST Kerala has taken several exemplary initiatives in establishing institutional support for women-led startups, including pre-incubation support, special subsidies and seed funding. It also recognised Dr Saji Gopinath, CEO Kerala Startup Mission and Ashok Kurian Panjikaran, Head, Business Development of KSUM, as "Startup Champions of the State." Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply