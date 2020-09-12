  • SENSEX
Kerala bags 'Top Performer honour in states' startup ranking 2019

Updated : September 12, 2020 12:52 PM IST

Kerala has taken several exemplary initiatives in establishing institutional support for women-led startups, including pre-incubation support, special subsidies and seed funding.
It also recognised Dr Saji Gopinath, CEO Kerala Startup Mission and Ashok Kurian Panjikaran, Head, Business Development of KSUM, as "Startup Champions of the State."
