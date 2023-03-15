Katrina Kaif invests in Sequoia-backed health and wellness platform Hyugalife

The startup Hyugalife offers a diverse range of health and wellness products such as health supplements, health foods, hair, skin and nails, weight management, sports nutrition, and women's health, among others.

Actor Katrina Kaif has come on board as an investor for Sequoia-backed health and wellness platform Hyugalife.

The startup offers a diverse range of health and wellness products such as health supplements, health foods, hair, skin and nails, weight management, sports nutrition, and women's health, among others. The platform includes over 6,000 items sourced directly from various brands such as Gynoveda, MuscleBlaze, Optimum Nutrition, Oziva, Plix, and Power Gummies. Hyugalife.com entered into a partnership with entrepreneur and fitness icon Katrina Kaif to help them reach their goal.

Hyugalife is the brainchild of ex-Nykaa CFO Sachin Parikh, along with co-founders Anvi Shah (ex-Amazon & ex-Unilever) and Neehar Modi (ex-Amazon). Recently, the parent company, Pratech Brands, raised $3 million led by Sequoia India’s Surge.

Katrina's investment in Hyugalife offers a valuable opportunity for the company to reach an even wider audience. Anvi Shah, CEO of Hyugalife.com, said, “Hyugalife.com’s vision is to improve our country’s health standards by offering authentic health and wellness products at the audience’s convenience by creating a one-stop marketplace. We are thrilled to have Katrina Kaif as an investor and partner in Hyugalife.com, so together we can help achieve our mission.”

Speaking about the partnership, Katrina said, "I am a firm believer that fitness isn’t simply about working out or just having a nutritious diet, it’s a way of life. With an aim at promoting and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, Hyugalife.com is offering high-quality, authentic products at our fingertips. I look forward to working with the team to help bring their vision of a healthier and happier India to life."