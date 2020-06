Kaleidofin, a neobank, has launched a suite of payment solutions called KaleidoPay, which allows customers of NBFCs, who usually pay in cash, to make digital payments.

KaleidoPay focuses on digitising payments such as EMIs, savings contributions and insurance premium. Machine learning algorithms deployed in KaleidoPay, identifies common issues such as blurry picture or errors in filling mandates in real-time for services, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. It helps customers or agents to rectify the problem immediately rather than waiting for the next visit.

Samasta Microfinance, a subsidiary of IIFL with 1.2 million active customers across 16 states in India, will be one of the first financial institutions to offer KaleidoPay to its customers as a service. It will enable its customers to pay loan EMIs to Samasta.

Venkatesh N , managing director, Samasta Microfinance, adds, ‘We have been working with Kaleidofin for over 2 years and have seen the acceptance of their digital goal linked financial solutions services amidst our customers. We are excited about implementing digital payments through KaleidoPay.”

Through KaleidoPay, institutions can activate digital payments and payment mandates for new and existing customers, it added. It can also be activated mid-cycle for multiple loan cycles. KaleidoPay supports payment collection not only from customers who own smartphones but also customers who own feature phones.

Also coming up under KaleidoPay is access to Bharat Bill Pay system for Kaleidofin’s network of partners.

“MFIs in India serve approximately 56 million households. In the last few years, a majority of them have accessed and used a mobile internet facility for information or communication. Our field interactions with the customers indicate that there is a lot more awareness and willingness to adapt to new online experience- including financial services,” said Sucharita Mukherjee, Co-Founder & CEO, Kaleidofin.

“We have been using Kaleidopay for 22 months and were pleasantly surprised to see that over 80% of our customer base continued to contribute towards their life goals, even during the crisis. This would not have been possible without the digital payment mechanism set in place via KaleidoPay.”