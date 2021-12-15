Juspay raises $60 million from Softbank Vision Fund

Juspay Technologies has announced it raised $60 million in Series C funding led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 with participation from existing investors VEF and Wellington Management.

Founded in 2012, Juspay processes 11 million transactions per day, including those for leading merchants like Amazon, Flipkart and Swiggy.

The company's offerings include Juspay Safe, a payment browser that simplifies payment authentication, HyperSDK, a payments SDK distribution installed across 250 million mobile phones, and Express Checkout, a payments orchestration platform to boost transaction success rates.

“Juspay has been in the forefront, building foundational infrastructure by unifying and enhancing hundreds of diverse payment options in a neutral way. We believe in ecosystem innovations like UPI and OCEN (Open Credit Enablement Network) and have built a deep value-driven culture to support such initiatives. This funding will help us scale up our mission in India and expand globally," said Vimal Kumar, Founder and CEO of Juspay.

Vishal Gupta, Director, SoftBank Investment Advisers, said, “Juspay is one of the most innovative deep tech companies in India’s fast growing digital payments market. It is solving the complex needs of an evolving fintech ecosystem. We believe in Juspay’s vision to simplify payments for billions of people globally and deliver higher revenue at lower cost for merchants.”

Juspay has a suite of UPI products for merchants, banks and ecosystem players. Its product “UPI In a Box'' offers a UPI stack which powers Amazon, Cred, Swiggy and others. It also offers On-Cloud UPI PSP which powers the UPI stack for banks like Axis Bank and Yes Bank.

Juspay intends to invest the funds in technology and product development to scale its business in payments and product adjacencies like credit both in India and globally. Avendus Capital has advised Juspay in this funding round.

Juspay counts Amazon, Flipkart, Cred, Swiggy, Tata, Airtel, Vodafone, Jio, ICICI Prudential, BigBasket, PharmEasy, Ola, Uber, MPL, UrbanCompany, Digit, Acko, MakeMyTrip, RedBus, BookMyShow, PhonePe and Unacademy among others as its customers.