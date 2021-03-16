  • SENSEX
Jungle Ventures makes $17 million investment in ed-tech platform Leap

Updated : March 16, 2021 05:22 PM IST

Leap raised $5.5 million last year.
Leap plans to use the new capital to expand its product portfolio and further strengthen its team.
Leap claims to have helped over 20,000 students in the past year and aims to serve 150,000 students in the current year.
Published : March 16, 2021 04:53 PM IST

