Jumbotail raises Rs 75 crore debt from Alteria Capital and Innoven Capital

Jumbotail, an online marketplace for food and grocery, on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 75 crore from Alteria Capital and Innoven Capital in a recent venture debt funding round.

The company plans to invest funds in building deep sourcing capabilities and AI-driven technologies to drive higher customer wallet share and grow their net revenues by 100 percent and achieve operational profitability in the next 12 months.

It targets to expand its current retailer base of 250,000+ retailers across 50+ cities to about 400,000 retailers, and reach over 80 percent of penetration of the addressable market in the next 12 months.

Ashish Jhina, co-founder and COO, said, "We will strengthen our leadership position by going deeper into our existing markets and expect to hit full operational profitability across our entire network in the next 12 months.

We are thrilled to see world-class venture debt firm Alteria Capital leading this round syndicate. We welcome onboard Innoven on our mission to transform India’s food and grocery retail ecosystem."

Jumbotail offers a complete suite of Go-To-Market services for brands looking to reach the kirana market to shape both retailer demand and consumer demand.

Currently, with nearly 60 percent of penetration of the addressable market of kirana stores in the 50+ cities it is operating, Jumbotail has the highest monthly purchase frequency of kirana stores among all players in the market.

100 percent of Jumbotail’s sales are generated by unassisted digital orders placed organically by kirana stores across the country via the Jumbotail b2b digital retailer app. According to a survey by Redseer, Jumbotail enjoys the highest NPS amongst kirana retailers in eB2B.

Ankit Agrawal, managing partner of Alteria Capital said, "We have witnessed Jumbotail execute sustainable growth at scale, with a strong focus on profitability and capital efficiency.

We are more than confident that Jumbotail will emerge as the clear market leader in the $500B kirana b2b food and grocery market. We are thrilled to double down our support to Jumbotail's mission to transform the food and grocery retail value chain in India."

Since its last round of funding in December 2021, the company has deepened its market leadership by completing its expansion journey and establishing a national presence, significantly increasing the market access and reach for the brands, and driving economies of scale.

Sameer Mansukhani, Partner from Innoven Capital said, "Jumbotail is leading India’s mass transformation of kirana retail ecosystem by providing full stack solutions to modernize kirana stores from both the supply and demand side.

We are super happy to partner with the team at Jumbotail and be a part of their journey to emerge as a clear market leader in kirana retail transformation."