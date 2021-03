Organic skin & personal care brand Juicy Chemistry has raised $6.3 million in a Series A funding round led by Belgium based investment firm Verlinvest. The venture claims this fundraise marks the largest Series A raise in the D2C beauty and personal care space.

Veda Corporate Advisors was the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction.

Starting from a 10x10 make-shift kitchen, with Rs500 and a dream to change how the beauty and cosmetics industry was perceived in India, Juicy Chemistry was founded in 2014 by Megha & Pritesh Asher.

Formulated with organic ingredients sourced from around the world, Juicy Chemistry offers a complete range of certified organic products across face, body and hair care.

“The investment will enable Juicy Chemistry to further strengthen its position as a leader in the clean and organic beauty segment. We are keen to leverage this capital for the rapid expansion of Juicy Chemistry’s thriving e-commerce platform and omnichannel distribution capabilities, to reach new and existing geographies, to hire talent, for brand building and to cater to the increasing demand for products both domestically and in the international market” said Pritesh Asher, co-founder and CEO of Juicy Chemistry.

Boot-strapped until 2019, the firm raised an Angel round from Amit Nanavati that gave the much-needed resource to scale operations. Juicy Chemistry has seen a 300 percent jump in revenues for this fiscal year, has a growing customer base with high repeat cohorts says Megha Asher, co-founder & COO of Juicy Chemistry.

“Our colleagues at Juicy Chemistry have been the pillar of strength, and their sheer commitment and dedication to the brand has made this possible. It’s a privileged position for us to be in as this new round of funding from the strongest purpose-led, consumer focused investor will tremendously accelerate our expansion plans and help us penetrate the market deeper and reach more consumers to spread the message of Organic beauty care.”

“We are excited to start our journey with Juicy Chemistry, which forms part of our global effort in backing unique digital-first beauty brands for the long term. We are impressed with Pritesh & Megha’s passion to create high quality, organic certified beauty products and the customer love they have received," said Arjun Anand, executive director, Verlinvest.